Our Home's Fox Deity. is a Japanese light novel series by Jin Shibamura, with illustrations by Eizō Hōden. The first novel was released in February 2004, and as of October 2007, seven volumes have been published by ASCII Media Works under their Dengeki Bunko imprint. A manga adaptation by Suiren Shōfū started serialization in MediaWorks' Dengeki Comic Gao! magazine in February 2007; the manga transferred to ASCII Media Works Dengeki Daioh in April 2008 after the former was discontinued in February 2008. A 24-episode anime adaptation, produced by Zexcs, aired in Japan between April and September 2008. NIS America licensed the anime series under the title Our Home's Fox Deity. released it in North America.