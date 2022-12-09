Not Available

TLC’s newest faces, the Hamills, are not the typical American family. Parents Dan and Michelle along with their son and twin daughters are all Little People - all five family members have achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. TLC follows their life in new series OUR LITTLE FAMILY premiering February 17th at 10PM ET/PT. Both parents are proud Little People who are even more thrilled their kids (Jack, Cate and CeCe) are little just like them; however, growing up in an average-sized world has its complications, and they know the road ahead for their children is not going to be easy.