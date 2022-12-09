Not Available

Our Little Family

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

TLC’s newest faces, the Hamills, are not the typical American family. Parents Dan and Michelle along with their son and twin daughters are all Little People - all five family members have achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. TLC follows their life in new series OUR LITTLE FAMILY premiering February 17th at 10PM ET/PT. Both parents are proud Little People who are even more thrilled their kids (Jack, Cate and CeCe) are little just like them; however, growing up in an average-sized world has its complications, and they know the road ahead for their children is not going to be easy.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images