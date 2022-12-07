Our Little Life

Not Available

Becky and Craig Hennon, a dwarf couple, raise their child. In the first special ("Little Parents, Big Pregnancy"), Becky learns that she is pregnant sooner than expected and is already in her third trimester. The show follows them through the birth of their son, Charlie, offering an insightful look at how a dwarf couple handles the universal stress of adjusting to parenthood. In the second special ("Little Parents, First Baby"), Becky and Craig lost their jobs and move with Charlie to Ohio to be near Craig's family to start their new life.