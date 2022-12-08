Not Available

The Cinderella story has Chen Yanfei as an aspiring ad creative manager and Bryant Chang a wealthy inheritor of a large business trying to buy Chen Yanfei’s family resort. Wei Qianxiang plays the extremely cute brother of Chen Yanfei who meets Joanna Zeng after taking in her runaway son. And guess whose character Joanna Zeng’s character is the sister of? Bryant Chang! Yuan Chengjie plays Joanna Zeng’s ex-lover, while Yang Rong plays Bryant Chang’s fiancee. Zou Tingwei is in love with either Yang Rong or Chen Yanfei, or both.