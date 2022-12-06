Our Miss Brooks

Not Available

Show Type: CBS Situation Comedy First Telecast:October 03,1952 Final Episode:May 11,1956 Last Telecast:September 21,1956 Episodes:130 B/W Episodes The trials and tribulations of Connie Brooks, the wisecracking English teacher at Madison High School. Stories depict her romantic misadventures as she struggles to impress Philip Boynton, the biology instructor; and her continual clash with crusty, blustery Osgood P. Conklin, the principal. Connie rented a room from kindly old Mrs. Davis and rode to school each morning with one of her students, the dimwitted Walter Denton. At the start of the 1955-1956 season, Madison High was razed for a highway project and Miss Brooks found a new job at Mrs. Nestor's Private Elementary School nearby. For some reason, Mr. Conklin had acquired the job as principal there, and he and other cast members remained on the