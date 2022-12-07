Our Planet Earth

Not Available

Witness the power of the savage forces that created our world. Voyage from the ocean’s depths to the distant boundaries of the universe. This Emmy Award-winning series guides us to a better understanding of our planet’s past, present and future with visually stunning location footage of natural wonders like undersea tornadoes and the acid rain clouds of Venus. Come along on a journey of breathtaking imagery and compelling ideas. Award-winning actor Richard Kiley hosts this 7-part journey to the center of geological truth—a must-see for Earthlings everywhere.