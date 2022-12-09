Not Available

A five-episode continuation anthology of the stories of Arthit and Kongpob, Kao and Pete, Mork and Tee, Rome and Pick, and Sun and In. InnSun One is trying to make up and confess. But the other one already has someone else. TeeMork One is testing the other, but got surprised instead. Both are university students. PeteKao A furtuneteller made a prediction of their breakup, one performed a ceremony to ward off bad luck by running all over Bangkok. KongpobArthit One has to study abroad. They’re psychical far away for each other... What about their hearts? PickRome Body swapping! The timid Pick and angry Rome.