Not Available

Filiz is a young girl who has been forced to take care of her five younger siblings since her mother left them. Her father Fikri is an alcoholic man who causes different problems for the family now and again. Despite the fact that they are struggling to survive in a very poor neighborhood of Istanbul, the six siblings try to keep each other happy. Filiz believes that there is no place for love in her life until she meets Barış, a young man who does anything for Filiz and her family, just to win Filiz's heart. Adaptation of the world-famous series "Shameless"