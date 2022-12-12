Our Summer ~River Side Family~

Not Available

In the summer of 2021, Otsu Akari returns home to Hirose Yana, surrounded by lush mountains and pure flowing water. The reason she returned home was to report an exciting job offer she had received. However, while reporting it, she is informed that the job offer has been cancelled due to the company going bankrupt. Akari is even more shocked when she discovers that her beloved grandmother Saeko is suffering from dementia. After a long absence, Akari's life at home with her family starts again...