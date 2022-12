Not Available

Unser Lehrer Doktor Specht is a series of family author Kurt Bartsch, directors Werner Masten, Vera Loebner and Karin Hercher, shot from 1991 in Germany. The consequences had a length of 52 or 46 minutes. For subsequent repetitions of the consequences of the first season in about 45 minutes were cut. In addition, they were provided with an alternative, shorter guy, who was also designed in a different font.