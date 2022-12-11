Not Available

In the early 1990s, with the deepening of reform and opening up, the development of the information industry opened a new page. Xiao Chuang and Pei Qing Hua, two stunned young people from the Institute of Computer Science and Technology of Yenching University, entered the business by stealing a Han card and were selected by the director Tan Qi Zhang to join the trend of computer sales. The researchers, headed by the two, looked at the right time, caught the policy breeze, started from acting as a foreign computer agent, and transitioned to independent research and development, from grassroots to a generation of business wizards. At the same time, it records the history of China's rapid development at the end of the 20th century. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Wang Qiang.