Our Unwinding Ethos

Urban legends, seemingly true yet seemingly fantastical, connect the past and future. While conducting research at Bride’s Pool, professor of folkloristics Poon Dor-lai experiences what appears to be paranormal encounters, but soon uncovers criminal exploits behind it. She teams up with journalist Fu Chi-pok to probe into the matter, unravelling the unknown background of bride-to-be Wong Yuk. The two decide to team up to continue work on Chi-pok's missing father's research paper on urban legends, but in the process, they discover many cases that bear similarity to the legends and they begin to suspect his disappearance.
