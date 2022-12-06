Not Available

The after the success of Will Smith (music star gone television) in Fresh Prince, producers decided to try the concept with Patti LaBelle in Out All Night. The laughs come fast when a blues singer makes the nightclub scene...as the owner! Two recent college grads get the break of their lives when a hip lady not only gives them jobs...but takes them in! In the show, art imitates life, as Patti plays singing legend and Los Angeles nightclub owner Chelsea Paige. Best of all, LaBelle will get plenty of opportunities to show off her voice, as will other music greats Hammer, Luther Vandross, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Dionne Warwick and other artists who will drop in from time to time. Besides Chelsea, this comedy centers around Jeff and Vidal. They're two guys who've just finished four tough years of college and are ready for some real fun. So they head for L.A. short on money, but full of big ideas. In no time, Vidal is chasing women and delivering pizzas, hoping to be