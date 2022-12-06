Not Available

An inept angel named Random was sent to Chicago to help a harried aunt deal with her five neices and nephews, after their parents were taken in a plane crash. To help with expenses, Aunt Marion accepted Random as a boarder, unbeknownst to her that he was an angel with magical powers -- however the children knew his secret. Random would often use his powers to teach the kids little lessons about growing up. I have read all the rumors about this show. Some people say that it is a spin-off of Happy Days, some people say it's a spin-off of Mork and Mindy, and some people even say it was just a show on it's on that has crossovers with these two shows. The pilot episode which aired on Happy Days aired after the first episode of Out of the Blue because of pre-emption, but it originally was supposed to serve as the pilot. This show lasted for seven episodes (eight counting the pilot on Happy Days). "Possible"Spin-off of: Happy Days Related Shows: Happy Days Laverne a