OUT OF THE WILD The Alaska Experiment

Left with only the barest of essentials, nine ordinary Americans will travel sixty of the harshest miles on the planet while battling hunger, fatigue, and an unforgiving winter that will make surviving nearly impossible. These nine strangers must work together to hunt, fish, and trap their own food. Along the way, they will encounter several backcountry shelters that they must utilize in order to protect themselves from Alaska's frigid winter temperatures and whipping winds. This epic test of wills will last almost an entire month and the brutality of life in the wild will tax each member physically as well as psychologically. This is not a contest. There is no million-dollar prize waiting for them at the end of the journey. The group has no idea how long it will take, or how far they must travel, to get Out of the Wild.