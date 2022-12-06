Not Available

Jet Set Limousines in Blackpool has the largest collection of limos in Lancashire. Each year thousands of people mark their special day by being chauffeured in the back of these extraordinary cars. Weddings, hen-dos, stags, birthdays and proms: every job they take on is a momentous occasion for their passengers. And every journey is led by a driver who sees and hears it all. Through their eyes, this film reveals how modern-day rites of passage play out. Mum Caz has booked a limo to take her 11-year-old daughter Stephie to her primary school prom, where Stephie and her boyfriend of three years are facing difficult choices about their future as the end of primary school looms. And in true seaside tradition the cars ferry the glamour girls vying to be crowned Miss Blackpool, who dream about bagging a 'bloke with a Bentley'. Whatever the job, the drivers lead viewers through the stories and the goings-on in the back of the cars. But these aren't just jobs to the company. They want to help make memories and hope every passenger has the time of their lives. Fifty-nine-year-old Ethel is transported to her 'Third Time Lucky' wedding in pink limousine Priscilla, and explains why she doesn't think marriage is necessarily for life. Across town, bride Stacey believes she's marrying the man of the dreams, in a marriage 'that will last forever'. Out on a Limo offers a warm, engaging and, at times, 'high-spirited' look at how limos have moved from being the preserve of the rich and famous to the chariots of choice for everyday folk marking a significant moment in their lives.