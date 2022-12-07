Outback Fight Club

Not Available

This two-hour miniseries goes behind the scenes of Fred’s final tour in 2010 to witness the usually-secret world of a boxing troupe. The series features several fights and follows the boxers as they fight members of the public night after night. With never-before-seen footage of the action and ultra slow motion cinematography, every moment is captured. The documentary delves into the psychology behind boxing to understand what drives ordinary people to fight for entertainment, following the personal quests of four male and two female boxers.