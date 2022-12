Not Available

Deep within the desolate Australian territory of Kakadu—home to the Australian Aborigines for 40,000 years and to the legendary bushrangers in the 1880s—massive saltwater crocodiles known as salties threaten man and beast. On Outback Hunters, a team of fearless Aussies faces the deadly threat posed by these ferocious reptiles. They brave the vast bush wilderness to manage a dangerous animal population, risking their lives in the process.