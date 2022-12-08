Not Available

Outback Wrangler

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Australia’s Northern Territory wetlands are home to one of the largest crocodile species on Earth: saltwater crocs. From November to March, these crocs lay their eggs. Matt Wright and his mates have just three months to collect 20,000 crocodile eggs. It’s a job that gives value to the crocs so that locals don’t end up killing or culling them. Using commando-like precision, Matt and his egg collecting team – Mick “the Professor” Burns, Craig Moore, and his trusty pilot, Mick Burbidge, descend into the most dangerous of all places in croc territory – the mother croc’s nest.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images