Outback Wrangler

Australia’s Northern Territory wetlands are home to one of the largest crocodile species on Earth: saltwater crocs. From November to March, these crocs lay their eggs. Matt Wright and his mates have just three months to collect 20,000 crocodile eggs. It’s a job that gives value to the crocs so that locals don’t end up killing or culling them. Using commando-like precision, Matt and his egg collecting team – Mick “the Professor” Burns, Craig Moore, and his trusty pilot, Mick Burbidge, descend into the most dangerous of all places in croc territory – the mother croc’s nest.