In order to develop new business, LAW SIK-SIK, who works for a travel agency, goes to Malaysia to have a meeting with her client. Unexpectedly, her plans are ruined by a local cunning tour guide, LUK KUNG-CHI, resulting in a falling-out between the two. All of a sudden, SIK-SIK"s boyfriend CHING CHIN-BOK appears to propose marriage to her. The pair start preparing for their wedding ceremony on the heels of their return to Hong Kong.