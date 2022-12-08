Outbreak Company

Not Available

Having a light novel author father and an eroge illustrator mother, Kanou Shinichi is a thoroughbred otaku. However, he does not have any special power except for his broad knowledge, sharp insight, and impeccable instinct about "MOE" and its products, from manga to anime to games to light novels to figures. One day, he found himself transported to a fantasy world where elves live and dragons fly. And he is given a task—not to fight monsters or embark on a quest, but to enhance cultural exchange by becoming a "moe missionary" in this fantasy world! He meets a palace guard who has a bit of fujoshi taste, a half-elf maid, and the empress who is a little girl. He comes up with the idea of building a school. At first it runs as a comedy but later there are serious matters that Shinichi needs to face: ethnic discrimination, social problems, conflict with neighboring countries, sabotage by opposition elements including Japanese government, etc. Can he overcome the obstacles, successfully bring "moe" culture to the fantasy world, and help the people there as well?