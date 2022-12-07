Not Available

Outbreak Investigation is a series of six fiercely compelling scientific detective stories: of pathogens that come from nowhere; of innocent people caught up in the nightmare of contagious disease; of highly-trained virus hunters who chase microscopic killers across villages, cities, and whole countries if need be, all the while putting their own lives at risk. Entirely based on 100% real life events, Outbreak Investigation is an unprecedented exploration of the world's most baffling outbreaks of disease, containing twists and turns that Hollywood blockbusters would struggle to conceive.