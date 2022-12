Not Available

Mizuki Hijiri, is a high school girl who just transferred schools. At her new school, she has a fateful encounter with boys suffering from chuunibyou (adolescent delusions of grandeur). There is Noda who dreams of becoming a hero, the tragically handsome otaku Takashima who only likes 2D girls, Nakamura the supposedly "reincarnated" angel or devil (he can't decide which), and the self-professed string-puller Tsukumo.