Outer Space Astronauts is a futuristic comedy series about eight vaguely courageous and easily distracted military personnel who journey to the far reaches of the galaxy, seeking knowledge, adventure and whatever else they can come up with. On board the O.S.S. Oklahoma, this legion of misfits are led by a lackluster captain who would rather be planning the next "Margarita Monday" than leading a mission against evil, much to the exasperation of his by-the-book executive officer.