In the midst of a brutal alien invasion, 19 year old Tetsuya is in for a surprise: a close encounter with the beautiful alien princess Kahm! And the bad news? She sets her sights on Tetsuya for a sudden engagement of galactic proportions. Now, with Kahm's angry father out to execute him (did I mention he is the emperor of the galaxy?), the duo and their gang must save their marriage so Tetsuya doesn't die a virgin!