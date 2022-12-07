Not Available

Starring Emmy Award winner Jimmy Smits (NYPD Blue, West Wing), Executive Producer John Eisendrath (Alias, Felicity) brings us a drama that isn't afraid to speak truth to power. Few jobs are guaranteed for a lifetime, and a Supreme Court appointment is one you just don't quit. Unless you're Cyrus Garza (Smits). A playboy and a gambler, Justice Garza always adhered to a strict interpretation of the law. Until he realized the system he always believed in was flawed. Now, he's quit the bench and returned to being an attorney. Determined to represent "the little guy," he's using his inside knowledge of the justice system to take on today's biggest legal cases. And making plenty of powerful people unhappy along the way.