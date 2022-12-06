Not Available

Outlaw Star

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Outlaw Star follows the outlaw Gene Starwind and his eleven year-old business associate, Jim Hawking. Together they run a small jack-of-all-trades business on the backwater planet Sentinel III. After the two take a job as bodyguards for a mysterious outlaw, they find themselves the owners of the XGP15A-II, a highly advanced prototype spacecraft, and the caretakers of a bio-android named Melfina, The series follows the exploits of the slowly growing ragtag crew.

Cast

Ayako KawasumiMelfina
Shigeru ShibuyaGene Starwind
SayuriSuzuka
Bill Timoney
Lenore Zann
Mary Elizabeth McGlynn

