Not Available

Outnumbered is about a family living in South London, where the parents are "Outnumbered" by their three children. The parents constantly try to keep their children under control, but completely fail to do so. The father, Pete, (Hugh Dennis) works at an inner city school as a history teacher, whereas mother, Sue, (Claire Skinner) is a part-time PA. The three children are eleven-year-old Jake (Tyger Drew-Honey) who worries about everything, from worrying about starting at his new school to the world being sucked into a black hole, seven-year-old Ben (Daniel Roche) who constantly lies to his parents and always wants to watch Little Britain, and five-year-old Karen (Ramona Marquez) who constantly asks too many questions.