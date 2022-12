Not Available

Outrageous Acts of Psych takes the hidden-camera phenomenon to the next level. Stemming from the hit Science Channel series, Outrageous Acts of Science, OAP uses hidden cameras to show whether people will pay for a VIP experience at a bus stop or a laundromat, or whether men or women are more likely to take a food sample from a person wearing a hazmat suit. Throughout the show, psychologists and human behavior experts offer insights into why we do the things we do.