Not Available

A story inspired by "Desperate Housewives", this is a korean version of it. Rude Woman (aka Outrageous Women) tells a story about Mi Joo, a divorcee who seek revenge on her ex-husband, Jung Suk, a surgeon who had remarried with his beautiful wife, Eun Young and their daughter Ha Na. Mi Joo then meets Rookie, a former baseball player who happened to be the owner of the house she rents in Korea upon her arrival after 10 years living in U.S with her son, Joon.