Outsiders with Darren McMullen

DESCRIPTION Go on a weird and wonderful journey through Europe’s oddest, most flamboyant and fascinating subcultures. From familiar London, Newcastle and Weymouth to the more exotic Croatia, Istanbul, and Romania; Europe is packed full of different cultural communities, spiritual groups and modern subcultures. And Scottish presenter Darren McMullen (The Voice, Australia) is on a mission to discover and immerse himself in the world of those considered ‘different’ by the majority of society. Throughout his journey he determines whether those ‘outsiders’ whose independent behaviours, non-conformity, individualism or alternative lifestyles is something he too could or should consider.