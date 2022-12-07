Not Available

Take off on a breathtaking journey in Over Alaska as you soar above the vast landscapes of the 49th state. Go face-to-face with Mount McKinley and fly over the craggy crevasses of electric blue glaciers. Join kayakers as they navigate icy waters. Then, feel the wind sting your cheeks as you speed past icebergs and along the Iditarod, the worlds most famous sled race. Touch down and experience Alaskas abundant wildlife from bears to whales through the lens of an accomplished and often daring photographer. Don t forget to stop and sniff the wildflowers! Over Alaska, previously seen on public television, takes you from Anchorage, a modern city in the middle of six enormous mountain ranges, to the abandoned mining camp Kennecott, and gives you an insider s look at the state s history, heritage and culture. High-definition Photography Shot over three months by the worlds most experienced high-definition aerial production team and an acclaimed wildlife photographer, the stunning imagery of Over Alaska is presented in letterbox format to retain its panoramic quality. The video is accompanied by compelling stories and an original music score to reveal an Alaska you will never forget! DVD Excellence Series Over Alaska is part of TOPICS Entertainments exclusive DVD Excellence series featuring award-winning programs previously presented on television, Americas leader in high-quality entertainment and educational programming. The world-class documentaries in this series have sold more than a million copies.