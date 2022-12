Not Available

Soar Over America in this one-of-a-kind visual essay on the beauty and grandeur that is the United States of America. The film, shot by pioneering filmmaker Marc Pingry and narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Tom Skerritt, captures the nations every detail, from wave swept coasts to majestic mountains. Celebrate Americas diverse and awe-inspiring landscapes from the nation's most beautiful places in this incredible program, previously seen on public television.