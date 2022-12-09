Over My Dead Body (2015)

Not Available

Told through emotional first-person interviews and action-packed reenactments, OVER MY DEAD BODY presents empowering stories of women who were attacked and didn’t just fight back but turned the tables on their enemy and lived the tell the tale. Actress Linda Hamilton joins as host, channeling her iconic character from the Terminator franchise, damsel-turned-warrior Sarah Connor, to reveal real-life survivors who were stalked and brutalized by an assailant yet somehow found the inner strength to take charge and come out victorious.