"Over the Garden Wall" is the story of two brothers, Wirt (voiced by Elijah Wood) and Greg (voiced by Collin Dean), who find themselves lost in the Unknown; a strange forest adrift in time. With the help of a wise old Woodsman (voiced by Christopher Lloyd) and a foul-tempered bluebird named Beatrice (voiced by Melanie Lynskey), Wirt and Greg must travel across this strange land, in hope of finding their way home. At the heart of Over The Garden Wall are two brothers who are looking for direction in different ways. Wirt gets lost in his own thoughts, while Greg gets lost in the wonder and fun of the world around him. Join them as they encounter surprises and obstacles on their journey through the wood.