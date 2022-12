Not Available

In this high-octane series, truTV takes viewers along with police as they deal with rowdy revelers and all manner of miscreants who appear to be over the limit and over the top. From high-speed chases and DUI stops to bar brawls and parties gone wild, the cameras are there to catch all the excitement and confrontations officers face on a daily basis. OVER THE LIMIT comes to truTV from America's Finest TV, with Barry Posnick and John Stevens serving as executive producers.