Over the Rainbow (2006)

  • Drama

"Over the Rainbow" is the dark and bright side of the crazy world of dancers and singers. It is a realistically captured drama with dancers that want to become singers. Kwon Hyeok-jo (Ji Hyun Woo) a stubbon and loving aspiring dancer falls for Jeong Hee-su (Kim Ok Bin) a dancer thats aspiring to be a singer. They start there journey of stardom together. While Rex (Hwan Hee) a pretty boy with outstanding talent, and is the biggest asset to Pride Ent. tries to break free from his label and do his own thing. Ma Sang-mi (Seo Ji Hye) a sweet but very awkward girl still trying to find her calling. This heart wrenching story of becoming and being a popular singering, with all it betrayals and constant meeting and partings. Gives us an inside look on the ups and downs to becoming a star.

