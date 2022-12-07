Over the Rainbow (2010)

Not Available

After two years, Andrew Lloyd Webber is back, with a new search for a West End leading lady, and this time he's looking for the nation's Dorothy to take the starring role in The Wizard of Oz. Gingham dresses, pig tails and ruby slippers at the ready as thousands audition in the hope of becoming your Dorothy. After months of searching and auditioning, the final 50 girls find themselves having a tough time on Dorothy Farm, where the panel of Charlotte Church, John Partridge and Sheila Hancock pick the final 20 girls that could be your Dorothy.