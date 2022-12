Not Available

Andrew Lloyd Webber's production of The Wizard of Oz is coming to the Ed Mirvish Theatre, in Toronto. But who will play Dorothy?This is the nation-wide search for a star.On Sunday nights, starting with ten Dorothy's, we'll put on a live show from CBC studios.We'll ask the Canadian public to vote for their favourite, and on Mondays, the two contestants with the least votes will battle it out in a sing-off. The judges will save one, and send one home.