During the late Tang Dynasty, the lives of people from different social classes never intersected, despite the fact that they lived side-by-side. With his keen sense and a thriving silk trade, Li Qing Liu had worked hard to become one of the most prominent leaders of the upper elite. At the same time, Long Ao Yi was using her quick wit and tenacity to climb her way through the ranks of the Longzhu Clan. Though living entirely different lives, Qing Liu and Ao Yi had both made a name for themselves as two of the strongest leaders of their respective classes.