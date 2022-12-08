Over/Under

Not Available

Paul Keller (Steven Pasquale - "Rescue Me") is a hedge fund manager with a gambling problem who is fired after a bad deal costs his firm millions. Shut out of the job market, he and his wife Vicky (Caroline Dhavernas - "Wonderfalls") retreat to a Brooklyn neighborhood on the cusp of gentrification where she has a photography studio in a renovated brownstone. Paul finds an unlikely partner in their neighbor Marino, (Anthony Carrigan - "Parenthood") a young, straight-shooting, mathematical prodigy whose family business has money problems of its own. Their friendship begins to reveal that both men need each other more than they'd like to admit, and Vicky finds an unlikely new line of work.