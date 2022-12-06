Not Available

Small and medium subcontractor production companies currently support the TV industry. Chocolate TV is one such company with 20 employees. It undertakes various productions such as varieties, documentaries and dramas. The height of glory of the TV industry is already a thing of the past. Like any ordinary company, they have to be careful of key networks and sponsors as well as struggle to keep alive amidst the meager budgets and tough viewership ratings race. Chocolate TV’s president Aramaki Genjiro worked in the industry as a variety programme director and built the company in one generation. The programmes he takes on all have issues. Each time, his employees would unite, devote themselves to producing a programme and ride out the hardships of the TV world.