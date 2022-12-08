Not Available

Owner's Manual will test one of the most common divides among man: Those who read the owner's manual and those who do not. Representing each side of this divide, Ed Sanders (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition) and Marcus Hunt (HGTV's Hammer Heads) are put to the test in a weekly challenge where they attempt to operate today's most advanced, dangerous and powerful machinery and technology, from a stunt plane to an off-road racing car to a locomotive, and more. With opposing points of view and conflicting methods of practice -- one man works strictly from the owner's manual, while the other uses only his instincts -- the real test will be how this "everyman" duo can collaborate to accomplish their challenge.