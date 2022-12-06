Not Available

Welcome to the Oxbridge Blues guide at TV Tome.This BBC title from 1984-85 is an anthology of seven linked plays about the lives of people connected with the universities of Oxford and Cambridge. All seven were dramatized from short stories by the distinguished novelist Frederic Raphael, who also directed one episode. The series won the 1986 Cable Ace Award for Best Drama Series.The theme music, composed by Richard Holmes, is sung by the English group Cantabile.The picture on this page shows Ian Charleson and Rosalyn Landor on the cover of Radio Times (the BBC's weekly television magazine) in a scene from the first episode of the series.