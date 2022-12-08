Not Available

"Oyaji no Ichiban Nagai Hi" covers the relationship between a father and daughter from her birth to her wedding day. The father, Eiichiro, loves loves his daughter Chiharu so much so that he can't tolerate the thought of his daughter leaving someday however illogical it seems. When that day arrives, Eiichiro refuses to meet the man Chiharu hopes to marry. Their relationships suffers as the father and daughter lose the ability to speak honestly to one another. All of this suddenly changes when something unexpected happens ...