Oye Bonita

The story revolves mainly around the love between two people who at first are totally different were exiled from their lands in the past due to the ambition of powerful families in the region, the Isazas and a close associate, Antoine Lacouture (the father Diana). Years later, Diana, Antoine's daughter, meets the Monchi and they fall in love, at this moment the history of the two families (Los Maestre and Los Isazas) intersect again, as Antoine, regretting having taken the lands of the Maestre , decides that it is necessary to return them.