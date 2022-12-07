Not Available

In Oz and Hugh Raise The Bar, wine expert Oz Clarke and comedian Hugh Dennis are on a mission to set up the UK’s most British drinking establishment; a place that exclusively serves local produce, which is drunk according to tradition and customs. On their journey across the UK and Ireland, the duo will meet people with the passion to produce the best British drinks known to man as well as try to buy a range of drinks as potential stock for their cellars. Each of them has their own bar in the 'drinking den' and they will be competing against each other. As well as beer and wine, the pair will be looking at snacks, soft drinks, British spirits and even pub games.