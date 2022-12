Not Available

In the grand, roof-raising tradition of "The Original Kings of Comedy" (2000), hip-hop and fashion phenom P. Diddy brings you "The Bad Boys of Comedy," featuring raw, uncut stand-up courtesy of some of today's freshest up-and-coming comics. Co-hosted by P. Diddy and Doug E. Fresh, with DJ Mr. C providing smooth musical interludes, "The Bad Boys of Comedy" is packed with hilarious, candid observations as comedians riff on everything from race and relationships to popular culture.