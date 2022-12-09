Not Available

Pa a Pi is animated educational TV show, depicting adventures of extraterrestrial cats Pa and Pi during their visit on Earth. Show was created in 1986 to 1989 and consist from animated and acted sequences. Each episode presents one animal. Show was designed by Miroslav Duša, animated by Dalimil Koutek and directed by Miroslav Sobota, Dalimil Koutek (animated part) and Václav Pavel Borovička. Title song written by Karel Svoboda, sung by Marika Gombitová in slovak version. Show was created in studio Prométheus Ostrava in cooperation with german GOLD-FILM Gmbh Pforzheim.