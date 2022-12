Not Available

After two seasons with "På Hjul med Dag Otto", Kristian Ødegård and Dag-Otto Lauritzen has decided to leave the bikes at home and go on without them. The two have been everywhere together with famous guests. They have defied fear and done things they never would have dreamed of. Throughout the series Dag Otto will be pushing his own and Kristians boundaries, sometimes over. We can expect both great heights, sea sickness, fear and laughing from the duo.